Haryana's Landmark Initiatives for Housing and Women Welfare Unveiled
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced the distribution of 100 square yard plots to two lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana. This initiative reflects BJP's commitment to development and welfare. Additionally, under the Lado Lakshmi Yojna, monthly financial aid for women will soon be implemented.
In a significant move, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared the allocation of 100 square yard plots to two lakh eligible beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana. Saini confirmed that the process to facilitate this distribution has commenced, following the five lakh applications received for the scheme.
Emphasizing the BJP's election pledges, Saini mentioned the upcoming provision of Rs 2,100 monthly to women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojna. This scheme aims to empower women across Haryana and forms part of a broader strategy to reinforce BJP's presence following its third consecutive electoral victory.
During his constituency tour, Saini criticized Congress and compared the BJP's proactive measures benefiting farmers and the poor. He highlighted the provision of low-cost cooking gas and new bus services for students, underscoring the state's developmental initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
