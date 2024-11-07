Justice Department Protocols Shield Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith is contemplating how to conclude two federal cases against Donald Trump as he prepares to take office, following Justice Department guidelines that protect sitting presidents from being prosecuted, according to a source on Wednesday.

Last year, Smith charged Trump with efforts to reverse the 2020 presidential election results and unlawfully keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. However, Trump's election victory over Kamala Harris exempts him from prosecution under a longstanding Justice Department legal opinion.

The source, familiar with Smith's directives, was not authorized to publicly discuss the situation and spoke anonymously to The Associated Press.

