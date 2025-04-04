Yoon Suk Yeol's Fall: From Presidency to Prosecution

South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol, ousted by the Constitutional Court, is now vulnerable to a series of criminal charges, including insurrection linked to a controversial martial law order. This legal action follows the loss of his presidential immunity on Friday.

Yoon is currently facing a criminal trial, along with members of his former administration and high-ranking military commanders. He was previously indicted on charges in January for masterminding the insurrection, becoming the first sitting president in South Korea to be arrested.

Conviction could lead to severe penalties for those involved, ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty. Prosecutors continue their investigation, with the trial's first arguments scheduled for mid-April, amid denials from Yoon and his defense team.

(With inputs from agencies.)