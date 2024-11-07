Tensions Rise: India Halts Consular Camps in Canada Amid Security Concerns
The Indian Consulate in Toronto has canceled some consular camps due to security concerns after disruptions by Khalistani protestors. These tensions add strain to India-Canada relations, further complicated by accusations involving Indian agents. Both countries have condemned the violence, seeking justice through potential prosecution.
The Consulate General of India in Toronto has announced the cancellation of several consular camps. This decision follows the Canadian security authorities' inability to ensure adequate protection for event organizers amid rising tensions.
The cancellation comes in the aftermath of violent disturbances at a consular event in Brampton, where protestors waving Khalistani flags disrupted proceedings. Videos of the incident, which took place at the Hindu Sabha temple, went viral, and drew condemnation from both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Indian government.
Ties between India and Canada have notably strained since last year, after Prime Minister Trudeau's controversial allegations about Indian agents' involvement in the killing of Khalistan extremist Nijjar. India has dismissed these claims and criticized Canada for allegedly harboring Khalistani elements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
