Sergei Shoigu, a top Russian security official, stated on Thursday that the ongoing situation in Ukraine's combat zone is unfavorable to Kyiv. He urged Western countries to acknowledge these realities and enter negotiations to resolve the conflict, according to Interfax news agency.

Shoigu addressed secretaries of security councils from Commonwealth of Independent States countries in Moscow, highlighting the West's need to decide between continuing to finance Ukraine or recognizing the present circumstances. He emphasized the impact of these decisions on the Ukrainian population.

The meeting underscored the complexities of the geopolitical landscape and the urgent need for diplomatic dialogue between involved parties to bring the conflict to a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)