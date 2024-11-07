Left Menu

Shoigu Calls for West to Recognize Ukraine Conflict Realities

Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu has urged Western nations to accept the current situation in Ukraine, suggesting negotiations to end the conflict. He warned against continued financing of the Kyiv regime, implying it would harm the Ukrainian population, as reported by Interfax.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:57 IST
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Sergei Shoigu, a top Russian security official, stated on Thursday that the ongoing situation in Ukraine's combat zone is unfavorable to Kyiv. He urged Western countries to acknowledge these realities and enter negotiations to resolve the conflict, according to Interfax news agency.

Shoigu addressed secretaries of security councils from Commonwealth of Independent States countries in Moscow, highlighting the West's need to decide between continuing to finance Ukraine or recognizing the present circumstances. He emphasized the impact of these decisions on the Ukrainian population.

The meeting underscored the complexities of the geopolitical landscape and the urgent need for diplomatic dialogue between involved parties to bring the conflict to a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

