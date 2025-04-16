Left Menu

Nuclear Negotiations on the Move: Iran-US Talks Head to Rome

Iran confirmed it will hold nuclear talks with the United States in Rome, following earlier confusion over the location. The discussions come amid significant political shifts in Iran and ongoing tensions with the UN's nuclear watchdog. Iranian negotiation strategy remains unsettled as leadership changes unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:15 IST
Iran confirmed on Wednesday that its next round of nuclear talks with the United States will take place in Rome. The announcement was made by Iranian state television amid earlier uncertainty regarding the negotiation venue, demonstrating the ever-evolving diplomatic landscape.

Significantly, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has approved the resignation of Mohammad Javad Zarif, a key negotiator in Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with international powers. Zarif's resignation coincides with a visit from Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who is in Tehran for critical discussions on nuclear inspection protocols.

While international attention rivets on the talks' outcomes, Iran's foreign policy strategy continues to face challenges, including contradictions in U.S. diplomatic messaging. As Iran warns against contradictory U.S. positions, the world watches closely, seeing these negotiations as pivotal in preventing further escalation.

