UK Slaps New Sanctions on Wagner Group Associates
The British government announced 46 new sanctions on Russia, targeting individuals linked to the Wagner mercenary group. Sanctions were also extended to entities in the Central African Republic, Libya, and Mali with ties to the group, alongside one new chemical weapons-related designation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:03 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government has tightened its grip on Russia by unveiling 46 new sanctions targeting individuals associated with the Wagner mercenary group.
These measures extend beyond Russia, impacting entities and people in the Central African Republic, Libya, and Mali due to links with the controversial group.
Additionally, the UK has introduced a fresh designation under its chemical weapons sanctions framework, further intensifying its stance against perceived threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Middle East Accord in Sight: Israel and Saudi Arabia on Path to Normalization
Restoration of peace and tranquility in border areas will create space for returning towards path of normalisation of India-China ties: Misri.
Surveillance in Somalia: Safety or New Risk?
Tackling Informality: Expanding Retirement Savings for Indonesia’s Workers
Oil Giants Return: Eni and BP Resume Libya Exploration