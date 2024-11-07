Left Menu

UK Slaps New Sanctions on Wagner Group Associates

The British government announced 46 new sanctions on Russia, targeting individuals linked to the Wagner mercenary group. Sanctions were also extended to entities in the Central African Republic, Libya, and Mali with ties to the group, alongside one new chemical weapons-related designation.

Updated: 07-11-2024 14:29 IST
The British government has tightened its grip on Russia by unveiling 46 new sanctions targeting individuals associated with the Wagner mercenary group.

These measures extend beyond Russia, impacting entities and people in the Central African Republic, Libya, and Mali due to links with the controversial group.

Additionally, the UK has introduced a fresh designation under its chemical weapons sanctions framework, further intensifying its stance against perceived threats.

