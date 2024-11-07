Left Menu

Karnataka CM Under Scrutiny in MUDA Site Allotment Probe

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may be summoned again by the Lokayukta police in the MUDA site allotment case. The investigation, led by SP T J Udesh, involves allegations against Siddaramaiah, his wife, and others related to site allotments irregularities by Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:21 IST
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing probe into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case may see Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah summoned once more by the Lokayukta police. His legal adviser, A S Ponnanna, stated on Thursday that further questioning might occur if deemed necessary during the investigation.

Siddaramaiah appeared before the Lokayukta police in Mysuru on Wednesday, following a summons, and was interrogated by a team under the leadership of Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) T J Udesh. The investigation focuses on allegations of illegal site allotments involving the Chief Minister, his wife, and others.

Named as the primary accused, Siddaramaiah faces accusations of illicitly securing 14 Mysuru sites for his wife, Parvathi B M, as detailed in an FIR by the Lokayukta police. Key figures, including Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, from whom Swamy purchased and gifted a land to Parvathi, have all been implicated and questioned in this ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

