Timber Smuggler Sangi Captured After Intense Encounter
Sangat Singh, a notorious timber smuggler, was arrested in Uttarakhand following an encounter with police. Singh, who escaped two months ago, was apprehended after exchanging fire with officers. He sustained a gunshot wound in the leg during the apprehension and is currently undergoing medical treatment.
Sangat Singh, infamously known for timber smuggling, was apprehended in Uttarakhand following an intense encounter with law enforcement. The operation took place in the Gadarpur area late Wednesday night, resulting in Singh sustaining a gunshot wound.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra, the notorious smuggler fired at officers as they attempted to detain him during a routine check. Singh, a resident of Bajpur, has over 50 criminal cases against him.
This incident marks the fourth high-profile encounter since SSP Mishra's appointment in Udham Singh Nagar two months ago, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat smuggling in the region.
