Left Menu

Naidu's Firm Stand Against Misuse of Social Media

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu issued a warning regarding the misuse of social media for character assassination, particularly against women. He criticized defamatory remarks against women and public figures and stressed the need for legal action. Naidu urged better control over criminal activities online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:37 IST
Naidu's Firm Stand Against Misuse of Social Media
N Chandrababu Naidu Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued a stern warning against the rampant misuse of social media platforms, particularly for character assassination and defamatory remarks targeting women. Speaking at a public gathering in Thallayapalem village, Naidu condemned the reckless language employed online and promised that those responsible would face repercussions.

He highlighted that defamatory comments have been directed not only at him but also at his family and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha. Naidu questioned whether such behavior should be tolerated and declared the perpetrators as criminals. At a time of political focus on state development, Naidu accused YSRCP members of demoralizing the administration with obscene online messages.

Naidu pledged to explore both local and international legal frameworks to take action against those engaging in character attacks. He emphasized that freedom of speech does not grant the right to defame women. He warned all coalition partners against sharing any indecent content about women, underlining the need for efficient law enforcement to curb criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024