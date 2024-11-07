Naidu's Firm Stand Against Misuse of Social Media

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued a stern warning against the rampant misuse of social media platforms, particularly for character assassination and defamatory remarks targeting women. Speaking at a public gathering in Thallayapalem village, Naidu condemned the reckless language employed online and promised that those responsible would face repercussions.

He highlighted that defamatory comments have been directed not only at him but also at his family and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha. Naidu questioned whether such behavior should be tolerated and declared the perpetrators as criminals. At a time of political focus on state development, Naidu accused YSRCP members of demoralizing the administration with obscene online messages.

Naidu pledged to explore both local and international legal frameworks to take action against those engaging in character attacks. He emphasized that freedom of speech does not grant the right to defame women. He warned all coalition partners against sharing any indecent content about women, underlining the need for efficient law enforcement to curb criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)