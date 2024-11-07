Left Menu

Spain's Record Cocaine Bust: A Fruitful Seizure

Spanish authorities have intercepted 13 tonnes of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment, marking the largest drug seizure in the country's history. The operation was a collaboration with Ecuadorian police and took place in Algeciras, Spain. Officials arrested one individual and are seeking two more.

Updated: 07-11-2024 15:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Spain

Spanish authorities have seized 13 tonnes of cocaine concealed within a shipment of bananas, making it the largest drug bust in the nation's history. The massive haul was uncovered at the southern port of Algeciras, having been shipped from Guayaquil, Ecuador. This seizure eclipses the previous national record of 9.4 tonnes of cocaine, seized just earlier this year.

The meticulously planned operation was a joint effort with Ecuadorian police and included five raids across locations linked to the drug consignment. A suspect has been arrested, and authorities are in pursuit of two managers from the Ecuadorian export company responsible for the shipment. This company reportedly has a history of illicit trafficking and is flagged by law enforcement.

Government statistics indicate that Ecuador has intercepted a total of 204 tonnes of drugs between January and September this year, a figure that reflects the country's elevated levels of narcotics traffic. The success of the Spanish operation underscores the growing need for international collaboration in combating drug smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

