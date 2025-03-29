Trump-Noboa Meeting: A Diplomatic Dance Amidst Ecuador's Political Crossroads

In a prelude to Ecuador's tight election runoff, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to convene with Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa in Florida. The meeting, confirmed by a White House official, strategically aligns just days before Noboa faces off against leftist contender Luisa Gonzalez on April 13.

Trump, who has underscored his commitment to fight fentanyl, a substance linked to significant annual fatalities in the U.S., seeks to strengthen tariffs against Mexico, Canada, and China. While both leaders may not hold a press briefing, the encounter could amplify Trump's focus on international drug challenges.

Noboa, pushing for Ecuador's military cooperation with the U.S., ratified defense agreements to combat crime alongside Erik Prince. The meeting raises speculation over its electoral impact, with critics suggesting potential political backlashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)