Inter-American Dialogue: Trump and Noboa Convene Amid Ecuador's Political Crossroads

U.S. President Donald Trump will convene with Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa in Florida, a pivotal encounter preceding Ecuador's decisive April election. Noboa, elected in 2023, has prioritized tackling rampant drug gangs destabilizing his nation.

The White House remains tight-lipped on the meeting's agenda, though insiders indicate Ecuadorean interest in hosting a U.S. military installation, alongside discussing a potential free trade agreement similar to those with Colombia and Peru.

Amid these high-stakes discussions, Noboa has also publicized a 'strategic alliance' with Blackwater founder Erik Prince to address crime and narcoterrorism, highlighting Ecuador's ongoing internal and external security challenges.

