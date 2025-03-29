Inter-American Dialogue: Trump and Noboa Convene Amid Ecuador's Political Crossroads
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa ahead of Ecuador's pivotal election. Noboa, who focuses on combating drug gangs, weighs U.S. military base prospects. Meanwhile, a potential Ecuador-U.S. trade deal and strategic partnership for crime control are also on the table.
U.S. President Donald Trump will convene with Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa in Florida, a pivotal encounter preceding Ecuador's decisive April election. Noboa, elected in 2023, has prioritized tackling rampant drug gangs destabilizing his nation.
The White House remains tight-lipped on the meeting's agenda, though insiders indicate Ecuadorean interest in hosting a U.S. military installation, alongside discussing a potential free trade agreement similar to those with Colombia and Peru.
Amid these high-stakes discussions, Noboa has also publicized a 'strategic alliance' with Blackwater founder Erik Prince to address crime and narcoterrorism, highlighting Ecuador's ongoing internal and external security challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Italian Unions Mobilize Against U.S. Military Base Job Cuts
China's Trade Deal Setback Threatens U.S. Meat Exports
Philippines Eyes India for Nickel Trade Amid Talks on Preferential Trade Deal
Israel Strikes Syrian Military Bases Amid Regional Tensions
India Considers Major Tariff Cuts in Trade Deal with the U.S.