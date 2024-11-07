Assam's Wetlands: A New Strategy for Flood Management

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has directed Assam’s government to submit a detailed feasibility report concerning 271 wetlands for potential floodwater diversion by December, a senior official disclosed on Thursday.

The initiative aims to rejuvenate the wetlands and connect them for flood water storage, costing up to Rs 500 crore, though the project’s scope depends on forthcoming survey results.

During his visit, Mohan conducted review meetings on various issues, including law and order and flood control. Identified by the North Eastern Space Applications Centre, the wetlands’ revitalization is a priority for floodwater management.

