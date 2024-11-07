Left Menu

Assam's Wetlands: A New Strategy for Flood Management

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan instructed Assam to prepare a feasibility report on wetlands for flood diversion. The project could cost Rs 500 crore, with NESAC identifying 271 sites. It aims to control tributary water levels, not the Brahmaputra. Surveys on border disputes between Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:33 IST
Assam's Wetlands: A New Strategy for Flood Management
Govind Mohan Image Credit: Twitter(@pibchennai)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has directed Assam’s government to submit a detailed feasibility report concerning 271 wetlands for potential floodwater diversion by December, a senior official disclosed on Thursday.

The initiative aims to rejuvenate the wetlands and connect them for flood water storage, costing up to Rs 500 crore, though the project’s scope depends on forthcoming survey results.

During his visit, Mohan conducted review meetings on various issues, including law and order and flood control. Identified by the North Eastern Space Applications Centre, the wetlands’ revitalization is a priority for floodwater management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024