Reviving the Yamuna: PM Modi's Push for River Rejuvenation

In a significant move towards environmental restoration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a high-level review meeting aimed at rejuvenating the Yamuna river. The meeting, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, deliberated on enhancing public participation, leveraging advanced technology, and infrastructural upgrades to revive the heavily polluted waterway.

The prime minister stressed improving the Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi by creating a meaningful connection between the river and the community. Modi underscored the importance of integrating real-time data and space technology to monitor river flows and sewage treatment plants, ensuring effective pollution control and infrastructure functionality.

The comprehensive discussion included short, medium, and long-term strategies for cleaning the river, managing sewage, and addressing governance challenges. Emphasis was placed on developing a holistic Urban River Management Plan for Delhi to align with the city's master plan, aiming for a sustainable future and better living standards for its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)