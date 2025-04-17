Reviving the Yamuna: PM Modi's Push for River Rejuvenation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting focused on restoring the Yamuna river. Attended by key officials, the discussion covered public participation, cutting-edge technology, and infrastructure improvements to enhance the river's condition and improve public festivals like Chhath Puja. Several short to long-term plans were discussed.
In a significant move towards environmental restoration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a high-level review meeting aimed at rejuvenating the Yamuna river. The meeting, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, deliberated on enhancing public participation, leveraging advanced technology, and infrastructural upgrades to revive the heavily polluted waterway.
The prime minister stressed improving the Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi by creating a meaningful connection between the river and the community. Modi underscored the importance of integrating real-time data and space technology to monitor river flows and sewage treatment plants, ensuring effective pollution control and infrastructure functionality.
The comprehensive discussion included short, medium, and long-term strategies for cleaning the river, managing sewage, and addressing governance challenges. Emphasis was placed on developing a holistic Urban River Management Plan for Delhi to align with the city's master plan, aiming for a sustainable future and better living standards for its residents.
