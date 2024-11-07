Left Menu

Unified Front Against Terror: India's New Counter-Terrorism Strategy

India is set to introduce a national counter-terrorism policy and strategy to combat terrorism, as announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This initiative seeks to foster cooperation between central and state security agencies, emphasizing a model anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and task force framework for cohesive action.

  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that India will soon unveil a national counter-terrorism policy, aiming at a unified effort against terrorism across the nation. At an anti-terrorism conference, Shah emphasized the need for synchronized strategies between central and state security agencies to tackle the borderless threat of terrorism.

Highlighting the government's commitment, Shah announced plans for a model Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF) that states can adopt. This initiative intends to create a common structure and platform to combat terrorism effectively. The Modi government, Shah noted, is implementing a robust strategy, reducing terror incidents significantly since 2014.

Furthermore, Shah outlined efforts to strengthen investigative bodies, like the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and enhance legal tools such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). These measures aim to dismantle terror financing and radical networks, ensuring a fortified security ecosystem across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

