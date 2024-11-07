Unified Front Against Terror: India's New Counter-Terrorism Strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that India will soon unveil a national counter-terrorism policy, aiming at a unified effort against terrorism across the nation. At an anti-terrorism conference, Shah emphasized the need for synchronized strategies between central and state security agencies to tackle the borderless threat of terrorism.

Highlighting the government's commitment, Shah announced plans for a model Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF) that states can adopt. This initiative intends to create a common structure and platform to combat terrorism effectively. The Modi government, Shah noted, is implementing a robust strategy, reducing terror incidents significantly since 2014.

Furthermore, Shah outlined efforts to strengthen investigative bodies, like the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and enhance legal tools such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). These measures aim to dismantle terror financing and radical networks, ensuring a fortified security ecosystem across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)