Europe's Stake in Ukraine's Victory

At a crucial summit for European leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron voiced strong support for a Ukrainian victory in the conflict with Russia, underscoring its significance for Europe's security.

Macron declared, 'Our interest is that Russia does not win,' signaling a shift towards European responsibility.

He emphasized the need for Europe to reassess its reliance on the United States for security, urging leaders to take a more active role in ensuring regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)