Shah Rukh Khan Targeted: Extortion Threat Unfolds

Mumbai police have launched an investigation into an extortion threat against Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The case, demanding Rs 50 lakh, arose from a call traced back to a lost phone belonging to a Chhattisgarh lawyer.

The lawyer, Faizan Khan, stated his phone was stolen and believed the call was part of a conspiracy targeting him, having previously raised objections to Shah Rukh Khan's movie dialogue.

Authorities are actively pursuing further leads and have yet to make any arrests, but they've dispatched teams for a detailed probe into the matter across various locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)