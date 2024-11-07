Punjab Agriculture Officer Suspended Amid Fertiliser Hoarding Scandal

In a significant administrative shake-up, Jagir Singh, the chief agriculture officer in Ferozepur, Punjab, was suspended Thursday over his inadequate handling of illegal DAP fertiliser storage.

The suspension, as directed by Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, was implemented after Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Anurag Verma received a complaint from the Ferozepur deputy commissioner.

An inspection led by the subdivisional magistrate revealed the illegal storage of 161.8 metric tons of DAP fertiliser by Sachdeva Traders. Singh's inability to provide satisfactory explanations has led to his suspension and charges under the Punjab Civil Services Rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)