Left Menu

Punjab Agriculture Officer Suspended Amid Fertiliser Hoarding Scandal

Jagir Singh, a chief agriculture officer in Punjab, faced suspension after failing to address illegal storage of DAP fertiliser in Ferozepur. The move followed a complaint and inspection revealing 161.8 metric tons of unsanctioned fertiliser storage. Legal actions were initiated against Singh for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:39 IST
Punjab Agriculture Officer Suspended Amid Fertiliser Hoarding Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative shake-up, Jagir Singh, the chief agriculture officer in Ferozepur, Punjab, was suspended Thursday over his inadequate handling of illegal DAP fertiliser storage.

The suspension, as directed by Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, was implemented after Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Anurag Verma received a complaint from the Ferozepur deputy commissioner.

An inspection led by the subdivisional magistrate revealed the illegal storage of 161.8 metric tons of DAP fertiliser by Sachdeva Traders. Singh's inability to provide satisfactory explanations has led to his suspension and charges under the Punjab Civil Services Rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024