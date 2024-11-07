Punjab Agriculture Officer Suspended Amid Fertiliser Hoarding Scandal
Jagir Singh, a chief agriculture officer in Punjab, faced suspension after failing to address illegal storage of DAP fertiliser in Ferozepur. The move followed a complaint and inspection revealing 161.8 metric tons of unsanctioned fertiliser storage. Legal actions were initiated against Singh for non-compliance.
In a significant administrative shake-up, Jagir Singh, the chief agriculture officer in Ferozepur, Punjab, was suspended Thursday over his inadequate handling of illegal DAP fertiliser storage.
The suspension, as directed by Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, was implemented after Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Anurag Verma received a complaint from the Ferozepur deputy commissioner.
An inspection led by the subdivisional magistrate revealed the illegal storage of 161.8 metric tons of DAP fertiliser by Sachdeva Traders. Singh's inability to provide satisfactory explanations has led to his suspension and charges under the Punjab Civil Services Rules.
