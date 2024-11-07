Left Menu

Snack Scandal: Samosas Meant for Himachal Pradesh CM Served to Security Staff

A mishap occurred when snacks intended for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were served to his security staff, leading to controversy and a CID probe. The investigation found that the incident was an 'anti-government' act, as officers involved acted with their own motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy has erupted in Himachal Pradesh as snacks meant for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were mistakenly served to his security staff. The subsequent turmoil led to a CID probe which labeled the incident an 'anti-government' act.

The mix-up occurred on October 21 during the chief minister's visit to the CID headquarters. An officer of IG rank had asked a sub-inspector to fetch eatables from Hotel Radisson Blue for the CM's visit. However, these items were inadvertently served to the security personnel rather than the chief guest.

The investigation revealed a series of miscommunications and departmental errors. A CID official claimed all individuals involved acted contrary to government interests, causing the incident to spiral into a major administrative mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

