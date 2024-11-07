Left Menu

Polsat Headquarters Searched in TVP Sports Licensing Probe

Polish anti-corruption police raided Polsat's headquarters as part of an investigation into sports broadcasting rights licensed by TVP. Authorities are examining two agreements from 2018 and 2021 involving sub-licensing deals. Shares of Polsat's parent company fell amid news of the investigation.

In a robust move, Polish anti-corruption police raided the headquarters of broadcaster Polsat on Thursday, seeking documents related to an ongoing investigation surrounding state-run TVP's sports broadcasting rights licensing, according to an official statement by a District Prosecutor's Office spokesperson.

Marta Kolendowska-Matejczuk, the spokesperson for the District Prosecutor's Office in Krosno, stated the inquiry focuses on actions believed to have possibly harmed TVP. This includes Polsat receiving a sub-licence agreement to broadcast sports events. However, she withheld specific details about the ongoing probe. Polsat's spokesperson offered no comments.

Reports from the Onet news portal pointed out that the investigation deals with deals made in 2018 and 2021 between TVP and Polsat. The details were reportedly corroborated by authorities, indicating TVP gave Polsat a broadcasting sub-licence in exchange for rights to broadcast shows like the Champions League and matches of the Polish national volleyball team. Reuters could not verify these claims, but this development resulted in shares of Polsat's parent company, Cyfrowy Polsat, dropping by 2.35% at midday after prior gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

