Farmers Demand Justice: Waqf Land Controversy Sparks Political Drama

In a significant development, over 500 petitions from farmers in northern Karnataka claim their lands are wrongly marked as Waqf properties. Jagdambika Pal, the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, along with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, visited the region to address these concerns.

During his visit, Pal assured local farmers that their issues would be examined within the committee. The controversy has since escalated into a political row, with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister accusing the committee of political motives. Opposition BJP has condemned the Congress government, alleging 'land jihad'.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered the revocation of all notices to farmers, while BJP demands the removal of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. This controversy comes amid discussions on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, highlighting significant tensions in land rights and administrative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)