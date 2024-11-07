Farmers Demand Justice: Waqf Land Controversy Sparks Political Drama
Over 500 petitions have been submitted by farmers in Karnataka's northern districts to Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, alleging that their lands are wrongfully marked as Waqf properties. The issue has sparked political controversy, with accusations of political motives and mishandling by the state government.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, over 500 petitions from farmers in northern Karnataka claim their lands are wrongly marked as Waqf properties. Jagdambika Pal, the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, along with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, visited the region to address these concerns.
During his visit, Pal assured local farmers that their issues would be examined within the committee. The controversy has since escalated into a political row, with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister accusing the committee of political motives. Opposition BJP has condemned the Congress government, alleging 'land jihad'.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered the revocation of all notices to farmers, while BJP demands the removal of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. This controversy comes amid discussions on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, highlighting significant tensions in land rights and administrative processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Minister M B Patil Clarifies Land Rights in Honavad Village Conflict
Madison Square Garden: A Stage for Political Drama
Political Drama Unfolds in Palakkad Bypoll Campaign
Political Drama in Palghar: The Emotional Turmoil of MLA Shrinivas Vanga
Controversy Erupts Over Kerala ADM Suicide Case and Political Drama