Farmers Demand Justice: Waqf Land Controversy Sparks Political Drama

Over 500 petitions have been submitted by farmers in Karnataka's northern districts to Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, alleging that their lands are wrongfully marked as Waqf properties. The issue has sparked political controversy, with accusations of political motives and mishandling by the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:15 IST
In a significant development, over 500 petitions from farmers in northern Karnataka claim their lands are wrongly marked as Waqf properties. Jagdambika Pal, the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, along with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, visited the region to address these concerns.

During his visit, Pal assured local farmers that their issues would be examined within the committee. The controversy has since escalated into a political row, with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister accusing the committee of political motives. Opposition BJP has condemned the Congress government, alleging 'land jihad'.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered the revocation of all notices to farmers, while BJP demands the removal of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. This controversy comes amid discussions on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, highlighting significant tensions in land rights and administrative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

