Supreme Court Shocked by Paltry Pensions of Retired High Court Judges

The Supreme Court expressed shock over retired high court judges receiving meager pensions between Rs 6,000 and Rs 15,000. The bench highlighted disparities in post-retirement benefits across states and emphasized that pension benefits should be based on last drawn salary as a high court judge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday voiced astonishment at the paltry pensions awarded to some retired high court judges, with amounts ranging between Rs 6,000 and Rs 15,000.

While hearing a petition from a former Allahabad High Court judge, the bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra, and K V Viswanathan, highlighted the disparities in pension benefits and noted that some states offer significantly better conditions.

The court reiterated its earlier stance from March that pensionary benefits of retired judges should be computed without discrimination, based on the last salary drawn, setting a hearing for November 27 to delve further into the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

