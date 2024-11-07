Left Menu

Lawyer Sentenced for Contempt: A Tale of Scandalizing the Judiciary

The Delhi High Court sentenced a lawyer to four months in prison for criminal contempt, citing derogatory remarks against judges. His conduct was deemed an attempt to undermine the judiciary. Despite filing multiple complaints, the lawyer showed no remorse or apology, resulting in his punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has sentenced a lawyer to four months in prison after finding him guilty of criminal contempt. The lawyer was accused of using "deplorable and derogatory language" to scandalize judges, lowering the dignity of the courts.

In a decision by Justices Pratibha M Singh and Amit Sharma, the bench noted that the contemnor showed a blatant lack of respect for the judiciary by making scandalous allegations against both judicial officers and judges. The lawyer failed to express any form of apology or remorse.

The court emphasized the lawyer's intention to malign the judiciary through the filing of 30 to 40 complaints and his contemptuous behavior during virtual court proceedings, ultimately resulting in a sentence of imprisonment and a Rs 2,000 fine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

