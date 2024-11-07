Karnataka Farmers Protest Waqf Land Claims Amid Political Drama
Farmers in Karnataka have submitted over 500 petitions opposing the marking of their lands as Waqf properties. This controversy involves Parliament's Joint Committee, led by Jagdambika Pal, and has sparked political tension with accusations of political motivation. Karnataka's government promises to nullify unauthorized land record changes.
Farmers in Karnataka's northern districts have expressed profound concerns over their lands being marked as Waqf properties, submitting over 500 petitions to Jagdambika Pal, the Chairman of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.
Parliamentary figures, including BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, have rallied alongside these farmers, pointing a finger at the State Waqf Board's overreach. They argue that many claims predate current laws, creating a legal and religious conundrum.
The Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, labels the matter as politically charged, retracting eviction notices and pledging to review administrative discrepancies, as tensions rise with upcoming elections.
