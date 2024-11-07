Left Menu

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Besieged Sudanese Town

At least 73 people have died in Hilaliya, Sudan, due to mysterious illnesses amid a siege by paramilitary forces. The conflict, fueled by a defection, has displaced thousands and exacerbated a humanitarian crisis. Network blackouts and high checkpoint fees hinder communication and evacuation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:47 IST
Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Besieged Sudanese Town

A humanitarian crisis has gripped the Sudanese town of Hilaliya, where at least 73 people have died from mysterious illnesses amid a siege by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The attack follows the defection of a top RSF commander to the army, triggering revenge assaults on the region.

The ongoing conflict has displaced more than 135,000 people in eastern El Gezira state, exacerbating what has become the world's largest humanitarian crisis. While shelling and gunfire have caused high death tolls in other areas, the illness in Hilaliya has overwhelmed local hospitals.

A network blackout enforced by RSF complicates identifying the cause of the illness, with residents reporting delayed information about family members' deaths. High fees at checkpoints further hinder those trying to flee the besieged town.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024