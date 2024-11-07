Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Besieged Sudanese Town

A humanitarian crisis has gripped the Sudanese town of Hilaliya, where at least 73 people have died from mysterious illnesses amid a siege by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The attack follows the defection of a top RSF commander to the army, triggering revenge assaults on the region.

The ongoing conflict has displaced more than 135,000 people in eastern El Gezira state, exacerbating what has become the world's largest humanitarian crisis. While shelling and gunfire have caused high death tolls in other areas, the illness in Hilaliya has overwhelmed local hospitals.

A network blackout enforced by RSF complicates identifying the cause of the illness, with residents reporting delayed information about family members' deaths. High fees at checkpoints further hinder those trying to flee the besieged town.

(With inputs from agencies.)