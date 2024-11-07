Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's Bold Call for Special Status Restoration

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of the legislative assembly's resolution, which demands the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status. This decision has signaled the people's desires to the world, echoing the aspirations of the region's citizens.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed the significant resolution on Wednesday, urging the Centre to establish a constitutional mechanism for special status restoration. While this move is supported by valley-based political parties, it has faced opposition from the BJP, which has called for its reversal.

In a speech at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a bridge in Ganderbal, Abdullah highlighted the clarity of the people's voice through the resolution and vowed the National Conference was committed to delivering its election promises, including improvements in electricity, education, and other essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)