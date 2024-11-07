Left Menu

Tribal Crisis: OHRC Urges Govt to Prevent Hunger-Driven Tragedies

The Odisha Human Rights Commission has urged the state government to address food scarcity in tribal areas after two women died from consuming mango kernel gruel. The Commission demands immediate action to prevent similar incidents and seeks reports on the situation by December 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:17 IST
  • India

The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has called on the state government to prevent hunger-related deaths in tribal areas following a tragic incident in Kandhamal district. Two women died and six others fell ill after consuming mango kernel gruel, highlighting food scarcity issues in the region.

Rights activists, including Pradipta Nayak, urged the Commission to direct the government to take action after the deaths and illness related to food scarcity. The commission recommended immediate remedial measures, particularly in Kandhamal and other tribal districts, to ensure these communities do not face hunger and avoid consuming mango kernels.

In a report, the government's Food Safety Laboratory found that water and food samples from the affected village were contaminated with faecal matter. Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra emphasized the importance of consuming freshly prepared food to avoid such incidents. A probe into the tragedy is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

