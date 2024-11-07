Left Menu

Sabotage Thwarted: Trio Arrested for Endangering Lives on Railway Tracks

Three individuals have been arrested for allegedly placing a bag of iron rods on railway tracks in Maharashtra, potentially endangering lives. Suspected as a sabotage attempt, the incident occurred on November 5 between Bhayandar and Mira Road. The accused, identified as young men, were apprehended following an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical development, police have apprehended three individuals for allegedly placing a bag filled with iron rods on railway tracks between Bhayandar and Mira Road in Thane district, Maharashtra, posing a significant threat to community safety.

The arrests were made on Wednesday, as confirmed by a Government Railway Police (GRP) release detailing the November 5 incident. Authorities suspected a deliberate sabotage attempt meant to cause a train derailment. An FIR has been registered against the unknown perpetrators under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indian Railway Act.

Police investigations revealed that the suspects, identified as Vikas Rajbhar, Jaysingh Rathod, and Vikram Gupta, all aged 19, had stolen the iron rods from local construction sites before discarding them on the tracks. The prompt and effective action by the authorities has mitigated a potentially disastrous situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

