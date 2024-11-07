Sabotage Thwarted: Trio Arrested for Endangering Lives on Railway Tracks

In a critical development, police have apprehended three individuals for allegedly placing a bag filled with iron rods on railway tracks between Bhayandar and Mira Road in Thane district, Maharashtra, posing a significant threat to community safety.

The arrests were made on Wednesday, as confirmed by a Government Railway Police (GRP) release detailing the November 5 incident. Authorities suspected a deliberate sabotage attempt meant to cause a train derailment. An FIR has been registered against the unknown perpetrators under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indian Railway Act.

Police investigations revealed that the suspects, identified as Vikas Rajbhar, Jaysingh Rathod, and Vikram Gupta, all aged 19, had stolen the iron rods from local construction sites before discarding them on the tracks. The prompt and effective action by the authorities has mitigated a potentially disastrous situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)