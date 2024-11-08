Mass Resignation at Bangladesh's NHRC Amid Rising Unrest

In a sweeping move, all members of Bangladesh's National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) resigned on Thursday, months after the interim government assumed power. The developments were confirmed by BDNews24.com, who reported that the resignations followed a commission report on rising mob violence in the country.

NHRC chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed and five other key members submitted their resignation letters to the president, marking a significant shakeup within the commission. This followed the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's unexpected resignation on August 5, which triggered substantial governmental changes.

According to NHRC's recent report, the country has seen an alarming increase in crimes such as mob beatings and political violence, further complicated by over 2,000 attacks on the Hindu minority. These events have raised questions about the stability and future direction of Bangladesh's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)