Left Menu

Mass Resignation at Bangladesh's NHRC Amid Rising Unrest

All members of Bangladesh's National Human Rights Commission resigned following an increase in mob violence and political unrest. These resignations come as part of broader governmental reshuffling after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and amid rising communal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 08-11-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 00:42 IST
Mass Resignation at Bangladesh's NHRC Amid Rising Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a sweeping move, all members of Bangladesh's National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) resigned on Thursday, months after the interim government assumed power. The developments were confirmed by BDNews24.com, who reported that the resignations followed a commission report on rising mob violence in the country.

NHRC chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed and five other key members submitted their resignation letters to the president, marking a significant shakeup within the commission. This followed the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's unexpected resignation on August 5, which triggered substantial governmental changes.

According to NHRC's recent report, the country has seen an alarming increase in crimes such as mob beatings and political violence, further complicated by over 2,000 attacks on the Hindu minority. These events have raised questions about the stability and future direction of Bangladesh's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024