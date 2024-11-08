Left Menu

Giuliani Battles Defamation Judgment: A Tale of Lost Heirlooms and Appeals

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor, contests a USD 148 million defamation judgment. Despite being ordered to surrender assets, including family heirlooms, Giuliani claims political persecution and plans to appeal. Accused of defaming Georgia election workers, he maintains innocence, vowing reversal of the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-11-2024 05:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 05:05 IST
A defiant Rudy Giuliani faces a USD 148 million defamation judgment, requiring him to surrender prized assets, including heirlooms. Giuliani, former NYC mayor, labels the ruling a political vendetta and anticipates a successful appeal.

Judge Lewis J. Liman mandated Giuliani's court appearance after attempts to seize assets were thwarted. The judgment stems from defamation claims by two Georgia election workers, whom Giuliani falsely accused of ballot fraud in the 2020 election.

Giuliani's legal team argues the ruling is temporary, with hopes for reversal. Despite uncovering new bank accounts, Giuliani maintains innocence and stands firm against the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

