Giuliani Battles Defamation Judgment: A Tale of Lost Heirlooms and Appeals

A defiant Rudy Giuliani faces a USD 148 million defamation judgment, requiring him to surrender prized assets, including heirlooms. Giuliani, former NYC mayor, labels the ruling a political vendetta and anticipates a successful appeal.

Judge Lewis J. Liman mandated Giuliani's court appearance after attempts to seize assets were thwarted. The judgment stems from defamation claims by two Georgia election workers, whom Giuliani falsely accused of ballot fraud in the 2020 election.

Giuliani's legal team argues the ruling is temporary, with hopes for reversal. Despite uncovering new bank accounts, Giuliani maintains innocence and stands firm against the accusations.

