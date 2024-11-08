Left Menu

Israeli Military Gears Up for Urgent Amsterdam Mission

The Israeli military is set to deploy an emergency rescue mission to Amsterdam following a violent incident involving Israeli citizens, coordinated with the Dutch government. Using cargo aircraft, the operation will include medical and rescue teams. Prime Minister Netanyahu has been briefed on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:42 IST
Israeli Military Gears Up for Urgent Amsterdam Mission
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Israeli military announced on Friday its immediate plans to launch a rescue mission to Amsterdam, following a violent incident involving Israeli citizens. This mission is being coordinated with the Dutch government.

The operation, as detailed by the IDF, will utilize cargo aircraft and comprise medical and rescue teams prepared to deal with the situation on the ground.

Officials from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed that he has been fully briefed on the incident's details and subsequent mission measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Study Reveals How Marriage Affects Women's Jobs in South Asia

G20 Shifts Focus: Integrating Sustainable Development in IIAs

Better Education, Stronger Economy: Key Insights from the World Bank's 2024 Report

Solomon Islands Faces Economic Crossroads: Report Highlights Path to Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024