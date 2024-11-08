Israeli Military Gears Up for Urgent Amsterdam Mission

The Israeli military announced on Friday its immediate plans to launch a rescue mission to Amsterdam, following a violent incident involving Israeli citizens. This mission is being coordinated with the Dutch government.

The operation, as detailed by the IDF, will utilize cargo aircraft and comprise medical and rescue teams prepared to deal with the situation on the ground.

Officials from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed that he has been fully briefed on the incident's details and subsequent mission measures.

