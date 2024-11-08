Police Arrest Trio After Cow Slaughter Encounter in Meerut

In a significant development, three men from Delhi were apprehended following a dramatic encounter with police officials in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. The individuals are accused of slaughtering cows, a claim that had stirred local and law enforcement activity.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra revealed that the arrests took place near the Shahjahanpur Raghana canal in the Mawana police station area late Thursday night. During the encounter, one of the accused was shot in the leg.

According to police reports, the suspects had killed three bulls in Tigri village's fields on November 5. When police attempted to inspect their vehicle, the suspects fled and allegedly opened fire, leading to their subsequent capture and arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)