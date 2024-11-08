Left Menu

Police Arrest Trio After Cow Slaughter Encounter in Meerut

Three Delhi-based men were arrested after being caught following an encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. The men allegedly slaughtered three bulls and engaged in a shootout with law enforcement. One suspect was injured and all were detained for their crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, three men from Delhi were apprehended following a dramatic encounter with police officials in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. The individuals are accused of slaughtering cows, a claim that had stirred local and law enforcement activity.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra revealed that the arrests took place near the Shahjahanpur Raghana canal in the Mawana police station area late Thursday night. During the encounter, one of the accused was shot in the leg.

According to police reports, the suspects had killed three bulls in Tigri village's fields on November 5. When police attempted to inspect their vehicle, the suspects fled and allegedly opened fire, leading to their subsequent capture and arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

