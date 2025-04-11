YSRCP Leader Calls for Probe: Cows Dying Due to Government Neglect at Tirumala
Former Tirumala chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleges negligence by the Andhra Pradesh government as over 100 cows die at the temple's Gaushala. Accusing the TDP-led coalition of neglect, he demands an inquiry into the deaths and highlights the coalition's failure to maintain the Gaushala.
- Country:
- India
Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, former chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and a leader in the YSR Congress Party, has accused the ruling TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government of neglect. Reddy claims that poor maintenance has led to the death of more than 100 cows at the temple's Gaushala over the past three months.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Reddy called for an official inquiry into the deaths. He criticized the coalition government for baseless allegations against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, arguing that the deaths indicate gross negligence, particularly as the Gaushala is managed by an unqualified District Forest Officer.
Highlighting the sacred significance of cows in the area, Reddy alleged that a pregnant cow was even found dead on a railway track, marking it as a matter of divine intervention against the government. He contrasted this with previous care under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, when the Gaushala prospered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Naidu's Tourism Vision: A Path to Economic Prosperity in Andhra Pradesh
Scorching Conditions to Sweep Across Andhra Pradesh
Polavaram Project: Andhra Pradesh's Lifeline Nears Completion
Andhra Pradesh CM Promises Rehabilitation Before Polavaram Project Inauguration
Andhra Pradesh CM Asserts Commitment to Polavaram Displaced Rehabilitation