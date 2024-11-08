Left Menu

Bail Granted to CPI(M) Leader: Party Support and Judicial Decisions

CPI(M) leader P P Divya was granted bail by a Kannur court in relation to the suicide case of a former ADM. Despite party support, Divya faces restrictions, including not leaving Kannur and not influencing witnesses. Legal proceedings continue as both her supporters and Babu's family respond to the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:59 IST
Bail Granted to CPI(M) Leader: Party Support and Judicial Decisions
Divya
  • Country:
  • India

The Kannur district court granted bail to CPI(M) leader P P Divya in a case involving the alleged abetment to suicide of a former Additional District Magistrate (ADM). The ruling comes amid the support of her party, which emphasized that Divya, a former panchayat president, remains part of their cadre.

Judge K T Nissar Ahammed of the Thalassery Principal District and Sessions Court provided relief after Divya's previous anticipatory bail was denied. Her bail conditions include staying within Kannur district and avoiding witness influence. The development follows Divya's criticism of ADM Naveen Babu at his send-off, days before his death.

Despite reports of her potential removal from the district committee, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan expressed the party's intent to support Divya. Meanwhile, Babu's family expressed shock at the bail decision, indicating plans for further legal action, while some party leaders defended her rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024