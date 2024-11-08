Bail Granted to CPI(M) Leader: Party Support and Judicial Decisions
CPI(M) leader P P Divya was granted bail by a Kannur court in relation to the suicide case of a former ADM. Despite party support, Divya faces restrictions, including not leaving Kannur and not influencing witnesses. Legal proceedings continue as both her supporters and Babu's family respond to the decision.
The Kannur district court granted bail to CPI(M) leader P P Divya in a case involving the alleged abetment to suicide of a former Additional District Magistrate (ADM). The ruling comes amid the support of her party, which emphasized that Divya, a former panchayat president, remains part of their cadre.
Judge K T Nissar Ahammed of the Thalassery Principal District and Sessions Court provided relief after Divya's previous anticipatory bail was denied. Her bail conditions include staying within Kannur district and avoiding witness influence. The development follows Divya's criticism of ADM Naveen Babu at his send-off, days before his death.
Despite reports of her potential removal from the district committee, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan expressed the party's intent to support Divya. Meanwhile, Babu's family expressed shock at the bail decision, indicating plans for further legal action, while some party leaders defended her rights.
