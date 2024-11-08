Grave Tensions in Kishtwar: Terrorist Attack Sparks Massive Manhunt

A large-scale manhunt is being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district following the abduction and killing of two village defence guards by terrorists. This incident has intensified security operations in the region as authorities aim to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

Officials report that the joint search initiative includes police forces, the Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who are diligently scouring dense forest areas aided by drones, sniffer dogs, and a helicopter. The slain VDG members, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, were taken while grazing cattle, with their identities confirmed by relatives.

Condemnation of the attack has come from high-ranking officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. In response to the increasing terror activities across the Jammu region, residents have launched protests demanding swift and decisive action against the perpetrators to restore their confidence and security.

