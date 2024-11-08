Unveiling Controversy: Ecological and Humanitarian Concerns of the Great Nicobar Project

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has voiced strong opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for the Great Nicobar Integrated Development Project, citing 'disastrous' ecological and humanitarian impacts.

He argues that the project's design poses significant threats to the region's biodiversity, calling for an immediate pause and reassessment.

His criticisms have sparked a series of exchanges with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, raising concerns about the validity of the environmental clearances granted by a high-powered committee.

