Unveiling Controversy: Ecological and Humanitarian Concerns of the Great Nicobar Project
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting the Great Nicobar Integrated Development Project, citing its ecological and humanitarian impacts. Ramesh questions the environmental clearances and urges a review. His dialogue with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlights differing opinions on the project's consequences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:13 IST
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has voiced strong opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for the Great Nicobar Integrated Development Project, citing 'disastrous' ecological and humanitarian impacts.
He argues that the project's design poses significant threats to the region's biodiversity, calling for an immediate pause and reassessment.
His criticisms have sparked a series of exchanges with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, raising concerns about the validity of the environmental clearances granted by a high-powered committee.
