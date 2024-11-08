Left Menu

Unveiling Controversy: Ecological and Humanitarian Concerns of the Great Nicobar Project

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting the Great Nicobar Integrated Development Project, citing its ecological and humanitarian impacts. Ramesh questions the environmental clearances and urges a review. His dialogue with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlights differing opinions on the project's consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:13 IST
Unveiling Controversy: Ecological and Humanitarian Concerns of the Great Nicobar Project
Jairam Ramesh Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has voiced strong opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for the Great Nicobar Integrated Development Project, citing 'disastrous' ecological and humanitarian impacts.

He argues that the project's design poses significant threats to the region's biodiversity, calling for an immediate pause and reassessment.

His criticisms have sparked a series of exchanges with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, raising concerns about the validity of the environmental clearances granted by a high-powered committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024