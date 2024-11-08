Market Pause for Maharashtra Votes

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced a trading holiday slated for November 20, aligning with the Maharashtra assembly elections. This move impacts all trading activities within the capital market and Futures & Options segments.

According to the official statement released by the NSE, the closure was strategically decided to ensure smooth facilitation of the voting process in Maharashtra, an important electoral event in Indian democracy.

Meanwhile, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is expected to follow suit, affirming its closure on the same date. The synchronization of calendar adjustments by these major financial institutions underscores the significance of political participation and market responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)