Left Menu

Market Pause for Maharashtra Votes

The National Stock Exchange announced a trading holiday on November 20 due to the Maharashtra assembly elections. Both capital markets and Futures & Options will be closed. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is anticipated to make a similar announcement soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:43 IST
Market Pause for Maharashtra Votes
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced a trading holiday slated for November 20, aligning with the Maharashtra assembly elections. This move impacts all trading activities within the capital market and Futures & Options segments.

According to the official statement released by the NSE, the closure was strategically decided to ensure smooth facilitation of the voting process in Maharashtra, an important electoral event in Indian democracy.

Meanwhile, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is expected to follow suit, affirming its closure on the same date. The synchronization of calendar adjustments by these major financial institutions underscores the significance of political participation and market responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024