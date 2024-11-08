High Court Orders Meeting for Imran Khan in Jail
The Islamabad High Court has directed jail authorities to arrange a meeting for former Prime Minister Imran Khan with his party leaders, amid ongoing legal challenges. The anti-terrorism court has deferred his indictment in connection with an attack on military headquarters. The decision aims to resolve issues arising from restricted jail visitations.
The Islamabad High Court has instructed jail authorities to facilitate a meeting between Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party leaders next week. This decision emerged amid legal disputes relating to Khan's detention and restricted jail visits.
Presiding over the hearing was Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan. The case concerns a petition by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party challenging jail authorities for not complying with court orders permitting Khan to meet family and friends in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.
Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi postponed the indictment relating to a protest attack on military headquarters in May. PTI supporters allegedly resorted to violence following Khan's arrest, heightening tensions with security forces.
