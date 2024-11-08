Delhi's Ridge Controversy: Trees, Truth, and Tension

Saurabh Bharadwaj, a Delhi minister, on Friday accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) of misleading the Supreme Court concerning the alleged unauthorized felling of over 1,000 trees in the capital's Ridge area.

Addressing the media, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader alleged that while citizens are involved in tree-planting drives, the central government's DDA has unlawfully cut down 1,670 trees without court approval. Furthermore, Bharadwaj criticized DDA and the LG's legal representatives for making false statements in court.

The Supreme Court, concerned about discrepancies in official statements, has asked for a detailed clarification from the authorities. The ongoing hearing stems from a contempt petition filed against the DDA vice-chairman over the unauthorized deforestation in South Delhi's Satbari Ridge area.

