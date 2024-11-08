Left Menu

Delhi's Ridge Controversy: Trees, Truth, and Tension

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has accused the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi Development Authority of lying to the Supreme Court regarding the unauthorized felling of over 1,000 trees in the Ridge area. With concerns about air pollution mounting, the controversy highlights the clash between local and central government priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Saurabh Bharadwaj, a Delhi minister, on Friday accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) of misleading the Supreme Court concerning the alleged unauthorized felling of over 1,000 trees in the capital's Ridge area.

Addressing the media, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader alleged that while citizens are involved in tree-planting drives, the central government's DDA has unlawfully cut down 1,670 trees without court approval. Furthermore, Bharadwaj criticized DDA and the LG's legal representatives for making false statements in court.

The Supreme Court, concerned about discrepancies in official statements, has asked for a detailed clarification from the authorities. The ongoing hearing stems from a contempt petition filed against the DDA vice-chairman over the unauthorized deforestation in South Delhi's Satbari Ridge area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

