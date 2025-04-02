Left Menu

Irish Justice Gerard Hogan Makes Prominent Visit to India's Supreme Court

Justice Gerard Hogan of the Irish Supreme Court visited India's Supreme Court. Introduced by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Hogan is known for his work on Right to life and safe harbour principles. Hogan is in India to observe legal proceedings and explore mediation practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:32 IST
  • India

Justice Gerard Hogan, a distinguished judge from Ireland's Supreme Court, made a significant visit to the apex court of India on Wednesday. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna welcomed him, highlighting Hogan's notable contributions in legal judgments concerning the Right to life and safe harbour principles.

During his visit, Justice Hogan observed courtroom proceedings while positioned in the visitors' gallery. Chief Justice Khanna remarked on the shared constitutional attributes between India and Ireland, emphasizing their commonality in directive principles of state policy and the declaration of a Union of States.

Appointed as a judge of the Irish Supreme Court in October 2021, Justice Hogan has shown a profound interest in Indian jurisprudence. As part of his visit, he will participate in a tour of the international arbitration centre at the Delhi High Court, focusing on advancements in mediation practices.

