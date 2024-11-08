Left Menu

Amsterdam Amidst Unrest: A Spiraling Conflict

Amsterdam has banned demonstrations following antisemitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans by 'hit-and-run squads'. This unrest highlights the growing tensions in the Netherlands amid the Gaza-Israel conflict. Security is tightened as antisemitic incidents surge, drawing sharp reactions from Israeli and Dutch leaders.

Amsterdam has taken the drastic step of banning demonstrations for three days after a series of antisemitic attacks targeted Israeli soccer fans visiting for an Ajax match. The city, often associated with its historical Jewish connections, found itself grappling with renewed security challenges and international scrutiny.

Mayor Femke Halsema described the attackers as 'antisemitic hit-and-run squads' that ambushed Maccabi supporters, leading to several hospitalizations. The assaults, compounded by chants from both Israeli and pro-Palestinian sides, underscore the broader tensions stemming from the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict.

Dutch and Israeli leaders condemned the incidents, with promises to apprehend and prosecute those responsible. The attacks, which eerily coincided with commemorative events for Kristallnacht, reveal festering ethnic and political divides in the Netherlands, linked to historical and modern grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

