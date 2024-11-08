Massive Ganja Bust in Dhule: Rs 5.63 Crore Crop Seized

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell seized an enormous haul of ganja, weighing 2,816 kilograms and valued at Rs 5.63 crore, from a field in Dhule, officials announced on Friday.

Authorities are actively pursuing the arrest of the plot's owner, who was allegedly cultivating the illegal crop.

On August 15, a suspect was apprehended in Sakinaka by the ANC's Bandra unit with 47 kilograms of ganja, leading investigators to Kiran Koli of Shirpur, Dhule, where the illicit farming operation was uncovered. Further investigations into the drug peddling network are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)