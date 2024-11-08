Left Menu

Massive Ganja Bust in Dhule: Rs 5.63 Crore Crop Seized

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell has seized a massive 2,816 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 5.63 crore from a farm in Dhule. The plot owner is under investigation, and further inquiries into the peddling network are ongoing following an arrest in Sakinaka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:23 IST
Massive Ganja Bust in Dhule: Rs 5.63 Crore Crop Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell seized an enormous haul of ganja, weighing 2,816 kilograms and valued at Rs 5.63 crore, from a field in Dhule, officials announced on Friday.

Authorities are actively pursuing the arrest of the plot's owner, who was allegedly cultivating the illegal crop.

On August 15, a suspect was apprehended in Sakinaka by the ANC's Bandra unit with 47 kilograms of ganja, leading investigators to Kiran Koli of Shirpur, Dhule, where the illicit farming operation was uncovered. Further investigations into the drug peddling network are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024