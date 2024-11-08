Massive Ganja Bust in Dhule: Rs 5.63 Crore Crop Seized
The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell has seized a massive 2,816 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 5.63 crore from a farm in Dhule. The plot owner is under investigation, and further inquiries into the peddling network are ongoing following an arrest in Sakinaka.
The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell seized an enormous haul of ganja, weighing 2,816 kilograms and valued at Rs 5.63 crore, from a field in Dhule, officials announced on Friday.
Authorities are actively pursuing the arrest of the plot's owner, who was allegedly cultivating the illegal crop.
On August 15, a suspect was apprehended in Sakinaka by the ANC's Bandra unit with 47 kilograms of ganja, leading investigators to Kiran Koli of Shirpur, Dhule, where the illicit farming operation was uncovered. Further investigations into the drug peddling network are ongoing.
