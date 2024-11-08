Debate Erupts Over Gender-Specific Roles in Uttar Pradesh Proposal

A controversial proposal from the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has ignited debate by suggesting gender-specific roles in certain professions to protect women. The proposal recommends that only women should take measurements at tailoring shops, work as trainers in gyms, and serve as security personnel in school buses.

Following a meeting on October 28, the commission sent a letter to district magistrates to ensure compliance with these guidelines, aiming to segregate men and women in public spaces. Babita Chauhan, chairperson, emphasizes this as a proactive measure against complaints of inappropriate behavior by male trainers and tailors.

The proposal has received a mixed response. Critics argue that it risks isolating men rather than empowering women, while supporters stress safety concerns. The debate continues as stakeholders grapple with the balance between protecting women and maintaining individual choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)