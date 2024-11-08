Left Menu

Debate Erupts Over Gender-Specific Roles in Uttar Pradesh Proposal

The Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission proposed limiting men's roles in female-oriented professions, aiming to protect women. Guidelines suggest female-only trainers and staff in gyms, tailoring shops, and buses. The proposal has sparked debate on women's empowerment versus isolation of men, highlighting choice and safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A controversial proposal from the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has ignited debate by suggesting gender-specific roles in certain professions to protect women. The proposal recommends that only women should take measurements at tailoring shops, work as trainers in gyms, and serve as security personnel in school buses.

Following a meeting on October 28, the commission sent a letter to district magistrates to ensure compliance with these guidelines, aiming to segregate men and women in public spaces. Babita Chauhan, chairperson, emphasizes this as a proactive measure against complaints of inappropriate behavior by male trainers and tailors.

The proposal has received a mixed response. Critics argue that it risks isolating men rather than empowering women, while supporters stress safety concerns. The debate continues as stakeholders grapple with the balance between protecting women and maintaining individual choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

