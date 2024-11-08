Left Menu

Trump's Presidency: Impact on Global Trade and Investments

Moody's Ratings report highlights the impact of Donald Trump's presidency on global trade and investment patterns. With the US shifting its policies towards stricter immigration, protectionist trade actions, and climate-measure rollbacks, there are potential implications for India, ASEAN countries, China, and Europe. This includes altered investment flows, regional growth risks, and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

According to a report by Moody's Ratings, a presidency under Donald Trump could significantly affect global trade and investment flow patterns. The US is expected to tighten controls in strategic sectors, potentially diverting investments away from China while benefiting India and ASEAN countries.

The report anticipates policy shifts in trade, immigration, and climate actions. With Trump at the helm, expect protectionist trade measures, large fiscal deficits, and a rollback on climate initiatives. Immigration policies could become more stringent, potentially leading to labor shortages in key sectors reliant on immigrant workers.

Globally, US-China tensions might strain regional economies and disrupt semiconductor supply chains. In Europe, reduced US aid to Ukraine could burden European fiscal reserves, while disengagement from NATO could embolden Russia, raising security concerns along NATO's eastern borders.

