Climate Showdown: Trade Tensions at COP29

China's suggestion to incorporate trade discussions into the COP29 climate summit agenda has been unveiled in a U.N. document. This move could potentially disrupt the onset of critical global climate talks. The draft agenda, disclosed on Friday, features China's proposal for dialogues on carbon border taxes and other trade restrictions, which Beijing argues harm developing nations.

Delegates must collectively agree on the summit's agenda as COP29 kicks off on November 11 in Baku, Azerbaijan. However, diplomats indicate the European Union is expected to contest the Chinese proposal, which represents the BASIC group including Brazil, India, and South Africa. A blockade in approving the agenda could cut into valuable negotiation time, crucial for securing billions in funding for climate initiatives.

BASIC countries strongly oppose the EU's carbon policy set to impose tariffs on high-carbon imports by 2026. South Africa's Environment Minister, Dion George, expressed displeasure, citing ongoing discussions with the EU. EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra acknowledged the concerns but dismissed China's strategy as implausible. A European negotiator warned that the BASIC proposal might aim to stall progress on CO2 emission cuts and climate finance at COP29.

