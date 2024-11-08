Left Menu

Discounts for Democracy: Mumbai Traders Encourage Voter Turnout

Mumbai voters will receive up to 20% discounts at various shops, restaurants, and multiplexes as part of a voter awareness initiative. The campaign, launched by the Election Commission, aims to boost voter turnout in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20.

Updated: 08-11-2024 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai voters can enjoy up to 20% discounts at selected shops, restaurants, and multiplexes by showing their inked fingers. This initiative, unveiled by Election Commission officials on Friday, seeks to encourage voting ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections slated for November 20.

The campaign, dubbed 'Utsav Nivadnukicha, Abhiman Maharashtracha' or 'Festival of Elections, Maharashtra's Pride', stems from discussions with various trade associations. Officials aim to increase voter turnout with this enticing offer. Esteemed attendees at the event included celebrities like actor Varsha Usgaonkar, director Rohit Shetty, and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane.

Key figures in this endeavor include Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who spearheaded the discount initiative, and Farogh Mukadam, the nodal election officer for Mumbai. Participating outlets include multiplex chains PVR Inox and various restaurants under AHAR, offering major discounts to inked voters. The offer, however, excludes online purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

