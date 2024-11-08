Bribery Scandal Rocks Delhi's Urban Development Scene
Delhi's Urban Development is under scrutiny after the arrest of Vijay Maggo, a DUSIB legal officer, by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe. The allegations reveal deeper issues within the board, with resistance to disciplinary action despite ministerial backing. Transparency concerns surface amid calls for accountability.
In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi's Urban Development narrative has been punctuated by controversy as Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's calls for disciplinary action against DUSIB legal officer Vijay Maggo go unheeded, according to a statement by the Delhi government on Friday.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Maggo, associated with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), on charges of accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe. The arrest involves a 'middleman' and pertains to allegations of illegal desealing of commercial properties.
This arrest unveils a backdrop of alleged administrative complacency, as Bharadwaj consistently sought action to curtail such malpractice. Tensions rise as lobbying for Maggo's promotion was thwarted by top board officials, reflecting internal power struggles amid mounting corruption allegations.
