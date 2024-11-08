Iranian Plot to Assassinate Trump Uncovered
The Justice Department has unsealed charges related to an Iranian plot to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump. An official in Iran's Revolutionary Guard allegedly instructed Farjad Shakeri to devise a plan to kill Trump. Shakeri reportedly informed the FBI he would not submit a murder plan within the given timeframe.
The U.S. Justice Department on Friday unveiled criminal charges against an Iranian scheme aimed at assassinating President-elect Donald Trump before this week's election.
Documents filed in Manhattan's federal court detail allegations against an unidentified Iranian Revolutionary Guard official, who reportedly directed a contact in September to create a surveillance and assassination plan targeting Trump.
According to the complaint, Farjad Shakeri, the contact, told the FBI he would not meet the seven-day deadline to propose a murder plan, indicating a strategic pause until after the election, assuming Trump would lose.
This development underscores ongoing threats by Iran against U.S. officials, including Trump, on American soil, highlighted by federal authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
