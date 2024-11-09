Left Menu

Biden Condemns Anti-Semitic Attacks in Amsterdam

U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned recent anti-Semitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam, describing them as 'despicable' and reminiscent of dark historical events. He emphasized the importance of combating anti-Semitism wherever it surfaces and confirmed communication with Israeli and Dutch officials.

In a strong condemnation, U.S. President Joe Biden referred to the overnight attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam as 'despicable,' equating them to grim historical episodes of Jewish persecution. The statement was shared via Biden's post on X, indicating high levels of concern from the United States over the incident.

Biden reiterated the U.S. commitment to fight anti-Semitism in all its forms, stressing the necessity for a relentless effort to combat such ideologies wherever they emerge.

The President also revealed ongoing communications with both Israeli and Dutch officials, highlighting international cooperation in addressing these troubling events.

