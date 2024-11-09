Biden Condemns Anti-Semitic Attacks in Amsterdam

In a strong condemnation, U.S. President Joe Biden referred to the overnight attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam as 'despicable,' equating them to grim historical episodes of Jewish persecution. The statement was shared via Biden's post on X, indicating high levels of concern from the United States over the incident.

Biden reiterated the U.S. commitment to fight anti-Semitism in all its forms, stressing the necessity for a relentless effort to combat such ideologies wherever they emerge.

The President also revealed ongoing communications with both Israeli and Dutch officials, highlighting international cooperation in addressing these troubling events.

(With inputs from agencies.)